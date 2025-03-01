Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BBSI FY2025 Earnings

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Barrett Business Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BBSI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

BBSI stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,110,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,682,000 after purchasing an additional 276,098 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,631,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,471,000 after acquiring an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 19.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 88,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,084,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $130,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,756.16. The trade was a 9.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

