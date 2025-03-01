Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for COLM Q2 Earnings

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COLM. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $86.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $92.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Novem Group purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 111,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $522,727.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,503.52. The trade was a 27.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $369,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,177.88. This trade represents a 21.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Featured Stories

