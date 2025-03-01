Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SKWD Q2 Earnings

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.56 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SKWD. Raymond James increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ SKWD opened at $52.02 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.99.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $30,454.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,965.52. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $296,713.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,599.28. The trade was a 7.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,318 shares of company stock worth $2,098,866. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKWD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 756.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

