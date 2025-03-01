Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Maplebear Q1 Earnings

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Maplebear in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Maplebear’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Maplebear’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Maplebear alerts:

CART has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Shares of CART stock opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.72. Maplebear has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.98 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portman Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,196,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,552,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,994,000 after purchasing an additional 831,795 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 5,191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,489,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,853,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

In other news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $107,091.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,283.88. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $898,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,692 shares in the company, valued at $72,011,190.52. This represents a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,318 in the last ninety days. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.