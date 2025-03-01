Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FSS. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

FSS stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average of $92.71. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $76.85 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Federal Signal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

