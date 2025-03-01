Fertilizer Stocks To Watch Today – February 27th

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Union Pacific, and CSX are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the stored quantities of fertilizers maintained by producers, distributors, or agricultural businesses to ensure a steady supply for crop nutrition. They act as a buffer against fluctuations in demand and supply, helping stabilize market availability and support consistent agricultural productivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.40. 37,290,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,634,213. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,682. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $218.55 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,548,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,940,346. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

