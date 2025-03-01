Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.46% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FSZ. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.54.
In other news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,467 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.89, for a total value of C$93,028.60. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
