Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FSZ. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.54.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiera Capital

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$6.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$699.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$6.35 and a twelve month high of C$10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.50.

In other news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,467 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.89, for a total value of C$93,028.60. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.