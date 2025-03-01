Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Cut to C$8.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.24% from the company’s current price.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.54.

FSZ opened at C$6.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$6.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.50. The stock has a market cap of C$699.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Fiera Capital news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.89, for a total value of C$93,028.60. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

