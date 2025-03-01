First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,327 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $10,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3,508.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,807,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,222,000 after buying an additional 2,730,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,222,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,381,000 after buying an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,446,000 after buying an additional 249,011 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,516,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,139,000 after buying an additional 223,640 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,235,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $37.66 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,018,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,183,992.92. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

