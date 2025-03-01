First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $238.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $297.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $218.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on First Solar from $280.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.08.

First Solar stock opened at $136.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. First Solar has a 12 month low of $133.90 and a 12 month high of $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.11.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. Equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 214.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

