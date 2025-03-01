First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NXTG opened at $87.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.33. The firm has a market cap of $370.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $91.29.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Company Profile
The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
