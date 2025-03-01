Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST) Short Interest Down 57.2% in February

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the January 31st total of 191,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology stock. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 167,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Sprott Inc. owned 2.29% of Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $6.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.32. Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.48.
Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. engages in uranium and lithium exploration. Its uranium properties include the Eastern Athabasca and Blue Sky projects. The firm also maintains a secondary portfolio of lithium projects including Zoro, Jean Lake, Peg North, Grass River, and Jol. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments.
