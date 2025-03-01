Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST) Short Interest Down 57.2% in February

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the January 31st total of 191,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology stock. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 167,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Sprott Inc. owned 2.29% of Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $6.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.32. Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.48.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology ( NASDAQ:FMST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Analysts predict that Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. engages in uranium and lithium exploration. Its uranium properties include the Eastern Athabasca and Blue Sky projects. The firm also maintains a secondary portfolio of lithium projects including Zoro, Jean Lake, Peg North, Grass River, and Jol. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments.

