Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Forum Energy Technologies Price Performance

FET opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $229.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.38. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.58). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.85 million.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Louis Raspino sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $76,279.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,424.61. This trade represents a 23.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.