Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

YMM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YMM

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:YMM opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. Full Truck Alliance has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.