FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Onity Group Issued By B. Riley

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Onity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the company will earn $8.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.18. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Onity Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.51 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onity Group’s FY2026 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Get Onity Group alerts:

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.95). Onity Group had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.37 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ONIT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Onity Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research raised Onity Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONIT

Onity Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ONIT opened at $32.31 on Friday. Onity Group has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $41.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 26.46 and a current ratio of 26.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Onity Group by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Onity Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,377,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Onity Group in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Onity Group in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Onity Group in the 4th quarter worth about $851,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Onity Group

(Get Free Report)

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.