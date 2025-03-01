FY2025 EPS Estimate for Bank of Montreal Lifted by Analyst

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will earn $8.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.77. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $7.71 per share.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BMO. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.40.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $102.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $76.98 and a 1 year high of $106.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1094 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 207.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 58.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 44.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 23.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 190,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,760,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

