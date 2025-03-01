FY2025 EPS Estimates for George Weston Lifted by Desjardins

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for George Weston in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $13.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.48. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for George Weston’s current full-year earnings is $13.02 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for George Weston’s FY2025 earnings at $13.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WN. Scotiabank downgraded shares of George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$240.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$220.00 to C$221.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$269.00 to C$268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$242.00 to C$263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$266.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, George Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$251.42.

Shares of WN opened at C$231.42 on Friday. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of C$174.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$239.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$223.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$223.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$235.45, for a total value of C$35,317.50. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$230.80, for a total transaction of C$2,308,031.00. Insiders sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock worth $4,650,687 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

