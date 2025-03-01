FY2025 EPS Forecast for Bank of Montreal Lifted by Analyst

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $8.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.74. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $7.71 per share.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.40.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $102.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $76.98 and a 52-week high of $106.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,215,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,962 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

