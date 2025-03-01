Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 1,089 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 24.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.82%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -183.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

