Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 365 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 144.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXL stock opened at $83.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day moving average is $90.26. The stock has a market cap of $306.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $107.74.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1657 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

