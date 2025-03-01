Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 16,485 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.6% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,972,000 after purchasing an additional 69,451 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 47,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $264.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

