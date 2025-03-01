Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $67,000 Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 55,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average is $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.13%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $155.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPG. UBS Group raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

