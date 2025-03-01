Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $69,000 Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,193,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,264,000 after buying an additional 662,569 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 44,009.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,039,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,878,000 after buying an additional 7,023,042 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,720,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,309,000 after buying an additional 64,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,702,000 after buying an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 907,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,909 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,535.04. The trade was a 22.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. This trade represents a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $133.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.80. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $103.06 and a 52 week high of $134.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

