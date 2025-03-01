Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $71,000 Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 847 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 630.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Denver PWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $86.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.46. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.19 and a 1-year high of $116.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.02.

BIDU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.25.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

