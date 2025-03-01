Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $74,000 Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2,883.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 982,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,157,000 after acquiring an additional 949,278 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,593,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 186,520 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,622,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 787.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 114,193 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.77. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $32.91.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.886 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -89.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHG. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Koninklijke Philips

About Koninklijke Philips

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.