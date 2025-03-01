Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $81,000 Stock Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.