Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New Investment in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the third quarter valued at $329,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NHC opened at $93.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

In other National HealthCare news, VP Timothy J. Shelly sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $74,564.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Health Corp National sold 28,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $3,200,595.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,056,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,147,805.36. The trade was a 2.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

