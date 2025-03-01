Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Rumble by 663.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RUM. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rumble in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Rumble in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Robert Arsov sold 29,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $206,917.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,487,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,162,708.10. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Pavlovski sold 354,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $2,661,367.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,952.50. The trade was a 40.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,134,005 shares of company stock valued at $308,487,045 in the last quarter. Insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUM opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20. Rumble Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $17.40.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

