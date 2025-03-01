Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 1,311 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 960,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,336,000 after buying an additional 466,312 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 461,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 243,393 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 16,214 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

