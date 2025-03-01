Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 630 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 244.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVOV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 803.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $96.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.11. The company has a market cap of $925.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.79 and a fifty-two week high of $105.65.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

