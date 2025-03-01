Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 51.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.68, for a total transaction of $2,560,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,013,899.56. This trade represents a 5.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE GPI opened at $459.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $446.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.36. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.77 and a 52 week high of $490.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPI. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $442.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.33.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

