Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EQIN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EQIN – Free Report) by 130.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIN. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,315,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $261,000.

Get Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF alerts:

Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.01. Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.36.

Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF Profile

The Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF (EQIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, fundamental selection process with an exclusionary screen for ESG risk. EQIN was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is issued by Columbia Threadneedle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EQIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.