Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Free Report) by 443.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 64,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 377,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GHYB opened at $45.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.02. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $45.70.

About Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

