Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,179 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 3,434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 3,897.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,591.76. This represents a 91.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

SM Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 4.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $852.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.44 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

