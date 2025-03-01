Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 590 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COPX. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 87,278 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,047,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,073,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 649.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of COPX stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.35. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.01.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

