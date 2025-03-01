Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 744 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 32.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in STERIS by 6.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in STERIS by 46.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 0.8% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 6.8% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

STERIS stock opened at $219.23 on Friday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $197.82 and a fifty-two week high of $248.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. Research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

