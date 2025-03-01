Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 951 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 16,367,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,792,742,000 after buying an additional 150,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $937,081,000 after buying an additional 541,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $454,477,000 after buying an additional 318,416 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,778,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $197,844,000 after buying an additional 405,232 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,447,000 after buying an additional 73,267 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $2,056,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,011,366.51. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $76,365.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,430.10. This represents a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,891 shares of company stock worth $2,146,848. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $101.91 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $82.31 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.96.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

