Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 972 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $5,148,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 7.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 253.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $42,610,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $44.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMKR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Melius Research lowered Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMKR

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $119,056.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at $30,105.72. The trade was a 79.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $18,999,995.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,020,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,956,009.50. This represents a 7.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amkor Technology

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.