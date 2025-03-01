GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 392 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 12,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.77, for a total transaction of $593,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,826,408.12. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.77, for a total transaction of $98,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,525.17. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,903,930. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $179.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.51. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.38 and a 1-year high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

