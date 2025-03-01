Guess? Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 5,815 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 583% compared to the typical volume of 852 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Guess? from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Guess? from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?

Guess? Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Guess? by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,290,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,261,000 after acquiring an additional 228,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,274,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,040,000 after purchasing an additional 231,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,383,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,447,000 after purchasing an additional 167,782 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Guess? by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,159,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,299,000 after purchasing an additional 713,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Guess? by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,020,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 80,944 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GES opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Guess? has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.88.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Guess? had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $738.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guess? will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

