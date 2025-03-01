Guess? Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 5,815 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 583% compared to the typical volume of 852 put options.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Guess? from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Guess? from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
NYSE:GES opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Guess? has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.88.
Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Guess? had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $738.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guess? will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
