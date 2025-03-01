Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWC. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 149.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after buying an additional 192,295 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 607,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 163,438 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,227,000 after acquiring an additional 96,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,297,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,917,000 after acquiring an additional 73,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 692,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,429,000 after purchasing an additional 55,869 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWC. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC opened at $57.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

