HC Wainwright Has Negative Outlook of CADL FY2025 Earnings

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Candel Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.35). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Candel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CADL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Candel Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Candel Therapeutics stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of -1.25. Candel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75.

In other news, insider Francesca Barone sold 13,673 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $112,392.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,981.54. The trade was a 9.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Seshu Tyagarajan sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $103,404.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,823.80. This trade represents a 12.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,529 shares of company stock worth $313,512 over the last three months. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Candel Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Candel Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Candel Therapeutics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

