Head to Head Contrast: Lucky Strike Entertainment (LUCK) versus Its Peers

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the "Amusement & recreation services" industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lucky Strike Entertainment to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucky Strike Entertainment $1.18 billion -$83.58 million -1,068.00 Lucky Strike Entertainment Competitors $1.77 billion $10.39 million -78.13

Lucky Strike Entertainment’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lucky Strike Entertainment. Lucky Strike Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

68.1% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 79.9% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucky Strike Entertainment 1.11% -35.76% 1.68% Lucky Strike Entertainment Competitors -16.64% -1.13% -3.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lucky Strike Entertainment and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucky Strike Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lucky Strike Entertainment Competitors 50 356 808 8 2.63

Lucky Strike Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.36%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 13.75%. Given Lucky Strike Entertainment’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lucky Strike Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Lucky Strike Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lucky Strike Entertainment pays out -2,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.7% and pay out -58.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Lucky Strike Entertainment is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Lucky Strike Entertainment has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucky Strike Entertainment’s peers have a beta of 1.55, meaning that their average stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lucky Strike Entertainment peers beat Lucky Strike Entertainment on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Company Profile



Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

