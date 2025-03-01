HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DINO. UBS Group decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In other HF Sinclair news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov acquired 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $168,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 78,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,364.79. The trade was a 6.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $612,870. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 63,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DINO opened at $35.25 on Friday. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.90%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

