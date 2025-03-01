Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Rating Increased to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.50.

Home Depot stock opened at $396.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $401.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.72. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $394.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $767,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,401,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $1,664,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,420,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,312,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

