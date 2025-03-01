IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Leerink Partnrs lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 23,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDYA stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.71. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $47.72.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

