Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX) Stock Position Lifted by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovex International were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovex International by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Innovex International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovex International by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 60,554 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Innovex International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Innovex International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Innovex International

In other Innovex International news, CFO Kendal Reed bought 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,160.96. The trade was a 2.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Innovex International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Innovex International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Innovex International Price Performance

INVX opened at $18.29 on Friday. Innovex International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87.

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. Innovex International had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter.

About Innovex International

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

