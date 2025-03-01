Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at DA Davidson

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at DA Davidson from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.37% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IPAR. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 1.0 %

IPAR opened at $138.92 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $152.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.59.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 193,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth $647,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

