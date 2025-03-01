International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.82 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cfra lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

