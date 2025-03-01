International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of IGT stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.91. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $27.27.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). International Game Technology had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,569 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 455,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

